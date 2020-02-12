FKA Twigs wins Best British Solo Act at NME Awards 2020

FKA Twigs has picked up the prize for Best British Solo Act at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The star – who released her album ‘MAGDALENE’ in 2019 – beat fellow nominees Yungblud, Slowthai, AJ Tracey and Charli XCX.

Jamie Demetriov and Sherrie Silver presented the award to Twigs, who dedicated the trophy to her “amazing” manager Mikey Stirton. “Somebody once said to me that as an artist, it’s really important to take your medicine every single day. And your medicine is your friends, your family and your creative collaborators who make you feel amazing,” she said.

“I have such incredible medicine, so thank you so much to everybody that works with me,” she added. “It’s the world.”

Earlier in the night, Twigs performed her song ‘Cellophane’.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud and AJ Tracey. The 1975 will close the show with a headline performance.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.