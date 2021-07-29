‘Flag Day’: Eddie Vedder’s daughter Olivia soundtracks trailer for new Sean Penn drama

Eddie Vedder‘s daughter Olivia has provided vocals on the song that soundtracks the latest film from Sean Penn.

The first trailer for Flag Day, a new drama directed by the Oscar-winner, features Olivia singing a new track called ‘My Father’s Daughter’.

Written by the Pearl Jam frontman and Once songwriter Glen Hansard, the track is said to be a moving ode to adopting the traits of your parents, regardless of whether you meant to.

It mirrors the storyline of the film – which stars Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn alongside the likes of Eddie Marsan and Josh Brolin.

An official synopsis states: “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetising energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure.

“He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.”

Flag Day‘s full 13-song soundtrack is also set to feature new music by both Eddie Vedder and Olivia Vedder as well as Cat Power and Hansard. The full tracklist hasn’t been detailed just yet, but pre-orders for the soundtrack are officially ongoing over at Pearl Jam’s website. It is set for digital release on August 20.