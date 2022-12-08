Flaming Lips to perform ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ in full on UK tour

The Flaming Lips have added two more UK shows to their 2023 tour, where the US psych-rock band will play their seminal 2002 album ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Along with their previously announced, sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 28, the band will perform at London’s Troxy on April 25, as well as the O2 Apollo in Manchester on April 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning (December 9) at 10am.

In addition to their UK dates, The Flaming Lips will be playing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ at North American headline dates in Chicago and Washington in May, as well as their appearance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last month, the band released a 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’. Released digitally and a six-CD box set, that version includes 50 previously unreleased tracks, the ‘Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell’ and ‘Flight Test’ EPs, plus B-sides, demos, remixes, live versions of tracks, and hard-to-find covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead and Kylie Minogue songs.

The Flaming Lips originally released ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ in July 2002. In a four-and-a-half-star review at the time, NME described the album as “confident and imaginative”.

“‘The Soft Bulletin’ may remain their ultimate masterpiece – in the way that it referenced every other record in the Lips’ career – but try to name another band who have lasted ten albums, each one more visionary than the last,” it read.

The Flaming Lips’ most recent album of original songs was 2020’s ‘American Head’, which NME called “a soft, reflective moment of taking in and appreciating the vista once the trip has worn off… and the dust has settled” in a four-star review.

Last year, the band released a Nick Cave covers album titled ‘Where The Viaduct Looms’ in collaboration with young Canadian musician Nell Smith, performing ‘Red Right Hand’ together on Colbert earlier this year.