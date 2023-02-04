‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ singer Irene Cara’s cause of death confirmed

Irene Cara’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The singer was best known for singing the title tracks of the classic 1980s films Flashdance and Fame. She passed away in November 2022 in her Florida home at the age of 63.

Now, new medical examiner records have revealed how Cara died. According to documents from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, which were seen by The Independent, she died from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease (hypertension and high cholesterol). The documents also revealed that Cara was diabetic, and diabetes mellitus was listed as a contributory condition. No post-mortem was carried out because the causes were believed to have been natural.

Advertisement

Cara first shot to fame when she was cast in the 1980 musical Fame. After being initially cast as a dancer, the role of Coco Hernandez was written for her and she sang the title track. Her performance won her two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Artist.

She later sang and co-wrote ‘Flashdance… What A Feeling’ for the soundtrack of the 1983 blockbuster Flashdance, for which she also won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Cara’s publicist praised her as a “beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films”.