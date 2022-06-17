NewsMusic News

Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko announces debut solo album ‘Gothic Luxury’

The album will come out in August and is being led by first single 'Kill Us All (K.U.A.)'

By Will Richards
Darko
Meechy Darko performing live with Flatbush Zombies in 2020. CREDIT: Getty Images

Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko has announced details of a debut solo album, ‘Gothic Luxury’ – get all the details and hear first song ‘Kill Us All (K.U.A.)’ below.

Set to arrive on August 26 via Loma Vista, Meechy said of the album: “I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I’ve ever done because fortunately or unfortunately, I’m in an extremely soul-stirring part of my life right now.

“Who I was yesterday may not be who I am tomorrow. I’m not who I was last week. There’s no telling who I’ll be next year or the year after, so it’s very important to capture this while I can still feel.”

Watch the video for ‘Kill Us All (K.U.A.)’, directed by Darko and Tyler Serebreni, below:

2021 saw Flatbush Zombies team up with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA for the songs ‘Quentin Tarantino’ and ‘Plug Addicts‘.

Speaking about ‘Plug Addicts’, RZA noted that the song was a long time coming for him and the trio. “I’ve had my eyes on the Flatbush Zombies for some time now,” he said. “Their style of Dark hip-hop lyricism is reminiscent of my days in the Gravediggaz. This type of collaboration was overdue.”

Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect added: “In a lot of ways I saw RZA in myself, as a fellow producer/artist. We are making history together at this very moment. The music he’s made over the course of his career had a lot to do with why I wanted to make music in the first place, it’s beautiful to see these things come full circle.”

The RZA collaborations followed ‘Afterlife’, a 2020 Flatbush Zombies track produced by James Blake.

