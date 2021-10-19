Flavor Flav arrested for domestic battery in Nevada

Flavor Flav has been charged after he was arrested for alleged domestic battery in Nevada earlier this month.

The Public Enemy rapper, real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr., has been officially charged with misdemeanour battery constituting domestic violence.

TMZ reports that Flav was booked on a misdemeanour charge of domestic battery on October 5 by the Henderson Police Department.

Flav was placed into custody and taken to the Henderson Detention Center after police reportedly responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, Flav allegedly “poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand”.

In response to the charges, Flav’s lawyer David Chesnoff told TMZ: “In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

Last month, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D responded to claims made by Flavor Flav that he is blocking a reunion tour.

Flav had claimed to TMZ that Chuck D is blocking a Public Enemy reunion due to his refusal to sign a partnership agreement, but a statement issued by Chuck D’s publicist refuted the claims.

“This is tired and stupid,” Chuck D said. “Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.

“Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change. Everybody in the situation can’t be burdened with picking up his slack.

“The key word in ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’ is the word ‘work’. We’re always gonna be brothers regardless, but Flav’s gotta do the work and there ain’t no getting down without the work. Simple as that.”