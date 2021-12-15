Flavor Flav avoids accident after a boulder crashed into his car

Flavor Flav has avoided a potentially fatal accident after he swerved off the road yesterday (December 14) after a boulder crashed into his car.

As TMZ report, the Public Enemy rapper was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when a boulder from the La Tuna Canyon fell onto the road after significant rainfall.

The report adds that the incident totalled Flav’s car, and caused him to swerve off the road. Representatives for the rapper told TMZ that the incident may have been fatal if the boulder had fallen just a few feet closer to him.

Reflecting on the accident, which saw both Flav and his driver walk away without any injuries, his representative said that the rapper is “super grateful to be alive,” adding that “God is good”.

Elsewhere, Flavor Flav has reportedly had his domestic battery charges dropped, following his arrest back in October.

He was arrested in Nevada and subsequently charged with misdemeanour battery constituting domestic violence almost two months ago. A criminal complaint alleged that Flav “poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand”.

According to TMZ, Flav – real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr. – pleaded no contest to one count of coercion. He was also reportedly fined $640, but will not serve any jail time.

In a statement, Flav’s legal team said, “Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Dayton (Flav) was dismissed.

Earlier this year, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D responded to claims made by Flavor Flav that he is blocking a reunion tour. Flav had claimed to TMZ that Chuck D is blocking a Public Enemy reunion due to his refusal to sign a partnership agreement, but a statement issued by Chuck D’s publicist refuted the claims.