Flavor Flav names his favourite Taylor Swift song, declares himself “King Swiftie”

Public Enemy‘s Flavor Flav has spoken about his favourite Taylor Swift song and expressed his love for the singer in a new interview.

The rapper recently appeared on HOT 97’s Ebro In The Morning radio show to discuss his extensive career. When asked about attending the recent 81st Golden Globes, he launched into a lengthy discussion of Swift, in light of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film’s nomination for the ceremony’s inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. “Yes, I am a Swiftie,” Flav declared. “Not only that, but I got a new name now: King Swiftie.”

He proceeded to recount his experience at an Eras Tour concert, where he accompanied his partner’s children. “So my manager got in contact with Taylor Swift’s people and they hooked me up with some tickets and passes,” he said. “When we walked over to the tent where I was supposed to be at, a lot of these fans were coming up to me — these young kids, man, I’m surprised they even knew who I was — and they start giving me these friendship bracelets.”

“Next thing you know, I have friendship bracelets all up the arm, man. We were trading bracelets and everything! Her fanbase embraced me, and I embraced them back.”

Watch Flavor Flav speak about Taylor Swift on Ebro In The Morning below:

The rapper said that the concert experience prompted him to listen through Swift’s back catalogue, making him realise the similarities between her and Mary J. Blige. “Yo, this girl is dope! She’s writing a lot about her, you know, experiences that she goes through in life. Just like Mary J. Blige,” he stated. “Mary writes about her experiences that she goes through in life, then when she gets up there on that stage, and she sings those songs, every single woman in that audience relates to Mary.”

He proceeded to name the ‘1989’ highlight ‘Bad Blood’ as his favourite Taylor Swift song. “You know, my favourite record that she wrote is ‘Bad Blood’,” he admitted. “I mean, I like the one with Kendrick Lamar too, but the original ‘Bad Blood’. I mean, that’s [about] everybody’s relationships, or everybody’s families, or everybody’s friendships, it’s like, you know, ‘I used to be good friends, now you did something to me, now we got bad blood, look what you’ve done!'”

Flavor Flav’s appearance on Ebro In The Morning is not the first time he has expressed love for Taylor Swift. Last March, he appeared on the red carpet of the iHeart Radio Music Awards wearing a t-shirt displaying lyrics from Swift’s ‘evermore’ cut, ‘Willow’: “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” In an interview, he said: “I’ve always love Taylor Swift’s music, you know what I’m saying. [I’m a Swiftie] as you can tell! I’m here to support her! I’m here to support my girl.”

In November, Public Enemy re-issued their 1988 breakout album ‘It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back’ to celebrate its 35th anniversary and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Additionally, he sang a memorable rendition American national anthem at an NBA game in October.