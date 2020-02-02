Flea has shared an emotional tribute to late Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill – read it in full below.

Gill passed away yesterday (February 1) following a short respiratory illness, the band announced on their social media channels.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the music world since the announcement, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has now shared an emotional message of his love for Gill, who produced the band’s 1984 debut album.

Writing on Instagram, Flea said: “Andy Gill, one of my favorite guitar players of all time has left us. Go listen to the Gang of Four album ENTERTAINMENT right now. Turn that shit up loud and rock the fuck out. Dance. Think.

“Thats a record that changed my life forever, and was massively influential on my development as a musician, and showed me what a rock band could be,” Flea continued. “There is nothing else like it. It cut a fucking hole right the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through.”

The message continues, with Flea revealing that Gill was working on a Gang Of Four tribute album not long before his passing. He added that he and newly reinstated Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante had recorded a cover for it along with the youth choir from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music.

“I am shocked,” Flea concludes. “Andy was one of my heroes, a man who inspired the shit out of Hillel, Anthony and I as youngsters; I was thrilled beyond belief when he agreed to produce our first album. May his beautiful soul be in bliss with the divine, I love you Andy.”

Andy Gill played guitar for Gang of Four since the Leeds band’s inception in 1976, remaining their sole original member from 1978 debut single ‘Damaged Goods’ to 2019’s most recent studio album ‘Happy Now’.