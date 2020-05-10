Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is set to release two new songs from River Phoenix’s band Aleka’s Attic later this year.

The tracks will be shared on August 23 to mark what would’ve been Phoenix’s 50th birthday.

Released digitally and on 10″ vinyl, the unfinished tracks have been completed and produced by Flea. They will be released via LaunchLeft, the artist alliance set up by Phoenix’s sister and Aleka’s Attic bandmate Rain following his death.

A pair of unreleased Aleka’s Attic songs were also released last year by Rain on an AA-side single. One of the singles featured a collaboration between Rain and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

Talking to NME earlier this year, Stipe discussed the death of Phoenix, and the impact it had on the band’s ‘Monster’ album.

“River died before we started making the record and I went through a six month period where I just shut down and couldn’t write anything,” he said.

“That was really frustrating for me and the band, who were also grieving. We all knew him and loved him – but particularly for me, that friendship and relationship was like having a brother. It was the most profound loss that I’d had experienced at that point.

“We commenced with the record, we were almost at the end of it, and that’s when Kurt died. I can’t say that any of that thematically ties to where we were going with the record – except certainly on the song ‘Let Me In’.” Watch the full interview above.