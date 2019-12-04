Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she considers ‘Lose It’ by London band Stats to be the unofficial anthem of the show.

The group, who released their debut album ‘Other People’s Lives‘ earlier this year, were hailed by the writer as she appeared on Lauren Laverne’s BBC 6 Music show this morning (December 4).

Revealing her personal connection to the group, Waller-Bridge said: “Stats is a band my sister plays in, and it’s run by [singer] Ed Seed and that song, when I first heard it, I felt this real connection to it.

“I was editing Fleabag at the time and I was desperate to get it into Fleabag, as was my sister and we worked with Ed on it. In the end we couldn’t do it, because the song is so joyful and the show at that time was sad.

“But I carry it in my heart as the Fleabag anthem and it’s very special to me.”

As mentioned by Waller-Bridge, her sister Iso is the vocalist/keyboardist in Stats.

In a four star review of their debut album, NME‘s Tom Smith wrote: “Other People’s Lives has achieved a wonderful thing. It is both calm and collected, but wildly unhinged at its core, which bubbles away with insecurities and mysteries. Stats’ record belongs to Ed Seed and his band, but in reality, he’s telling all our stories just as much as his own.”

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge revealed her fantasy of reviving the hit show in later life earlier this year.

“I have a fantasy of bringing Fleabag back when I’m 50,’ she said after the show’s season two finale.

She also revived the character for one last run of shows in London’s West End last summer – performing the one-woman show that the Fleabag TV show originates from.