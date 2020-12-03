Fleet Foxes announce ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ livestream show

Fleet Foxes will perform a virtual show later this month in celebration of their recent album, ‘Shore’.

The show is set to take place on the Winter Solstice — the shortest day of the year — and is named accordingly. ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream’, kicks off at 2am GMT on December 22/9pm ET on December 21.

The concert will see frontman Robin Pecknold perform an acoustic solo set from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York City.

The Resistance Revival Chorus, a choir comprised of more than 60 female and non-binary vocalists, will also make an appearance.

The ticketed event is Pecknold’s first virtual performance since Fleet Foxes released ‘Shore’ in September. Purchase tickets here.

Fleet Foxes also plan to makes the stems to ‘Shore’ available on their Bandcamp page from this Friday (December 4). In a press release, Pecknold explained that while the stems are not royalty-free, fans should “just get in touch” if they would like to sample them for commercial release.

NME gave ‘Shore’ a four-star review, terming it “the more consistent and jubilant sibling of ‘Crack-Up’.”

“Probably, it’s the record Fleet Foxes fans were hoping for after the sheer brilliance of the first two albums. It’s maturer in sound and ideas, but retains all the hallmarks of what made Fleet Foxes so great in the first place,” the review read.

In an interview with NME following its release, Pecknold called the positive reception to ‘Shore’ “a real mood-booster”.

“It’s been very surreal, but great, to switch between that and checking the news with things being so insane,” he said.

Last month, Pecknold revealed that Post Malone, a noted fan of Fleet Foxes, almost appeared on ‘Shore’.

“We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it,” Pecknold explained.

“He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.”