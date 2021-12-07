Fleet Foxes announce live album ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’

Fleet Foxes have announced the release of a new live album – find out more details below.

Last year, frontman Robin Pecknold played a livestream concert at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York, which he dubbed ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’.

In addition to performing songs from the band’s most recent album, 2020’s ‘Shore’, and other tracks from the Fleet Foxes catalogue, the set also saw Pecknold rework the ballad ‘Silver Dagger’ and cover Nina Simone’s ‘In the Morning’.

Advertisement

Fleet Foxes have now announced that the performance will be released as a digital album this Friday (December 10), with vinyl and CD versions to follow sometime in spring 2022. The concert footage will also be available to stream on YouTube on Friday.

‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ arrives ahead of the December 21 winter solstice, after which the daylight hours will continue to get longer.

You can check out the tracklist for ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ below:

1 ‘Wading In Waist-High Water’

2 ‘Sunblind’

3 ‘In The Morning’

4 ‘Tiger Mountain Peasant Song’

5 ‘Maestranza’

6 ‘Helplessness Blues’

7 ‘Silver Dagger’

8 ‘Featherweight’

9 ‘A Long Way Past The Past’

10 ‘Blue Spotted Tail’

11 ‘If You Need To, Keep Time On Me’

12 ‘I’m Not My Season’

13 ‘Can I Believe You’

You can pre-order the live LP here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pecknold recently announced he’ll be teaching an online workshop on songwriting in 2022, linking up with LA-based music education collective School Of Song to host the four-week course.

Enrolment for the course will cost $120 (£89.25) – or $96 (£71.40) each for a pair – with lectures taking place each Sunday between January 16 and February 6. There’ll be two lecture sessions on each day to accomodate for geographical diversity, with the first running from 11am to 12pm PST, and the second from 6pm to 7pm.

“Each week will include a homework assignment to write a song using the techniques discussed in the lecture,” a description on the School Of Song website reads. Although students’ assignments won’t be graded directly by Pecknold, the singer-songwriter will host a live Q&A session after each lecture.