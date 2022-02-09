Fleet Foxes announce new UK dates as part of 2022 world tour

Fleet Foxes have announced details of a 2022 world tour, which includes new UK dates – see the band’s full schedule below.
The band’s new run of shows, which take them from late June until September, come on the back of their 2020 album ‘Shore’.
The shows begin in Salt Lake City on June 27, with North American dates running until mid-August, where they play the Forest Hills Stadium in New York.
Robin Pecknold and co. then travel to London for a show at All Points East in support of The National before they play four more UK shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester and as a headliner of End Of The Road.
The tour then heads to mainland Europe, wrapping up with a Berlin show on September 11.
Watch a trailer for the tour and see the full schedule below. Get ticket information for individual shows and sign up for an artist presale here.
JUNE 2022
27 – Salt Lake City, Sandy Amphitheater
28 – Denver, Mission Ballroom
JULY 2022
1 – Dallas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
2 – Houston, 713 Music Hall
3 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater
5 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre
6 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
8 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
9 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl
10 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre
12 – Portland, McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
15 – Seattle, King County’s Marymoor Park
29 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater
30 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
31 – Pelham, The Caverns
AUGUST 2022
2 – Minneapolis, Surly Brewing Festival Field
3 – Chicago, The Salt Shed
5 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre
6 – Toronto, Massey Hall
9 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion
10 – Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion
12 – Philadelphia, The Mann Center
13 – New York, Forest Hills Stadium
26 – London, All Points East
28 – Dublin, National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks
30 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
31 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
SEPTEMBER 2022
2 – Dorset, End Of The Road
3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
5 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
6 – Antwerp, De Roma
7 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
9 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
10 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda)
11 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
Last December, Fleet Foxes released a new live album called ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’, a recording taken from a livestream concert at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York last year.