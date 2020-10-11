Fleet Foxes release new video for ‘Can I Believe You’

Fleet Foxes have released a new music video for ‘Can I Believe You’ from their recently-released fourth album, ‘Shore’.

The video is the first music video from the band in over two years. Their last video, released in 2018, accompanied the opening suite of their 2017 album ‘Crack-Up’: ‘I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar’.

Sean Pecknold – the brother of Fleet Foxes frontman Robin – directed the video, as he has done for all Fleet Foxes clips.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

In a press statement, the Pecknold brothers each shared thoughts on the song and the video.

Sean explained his vision was “an interpretation of what trust (or the uncertainty of it) feels like.”

“This film also reflects the frustration and lack of human connection brought to all of us during the pandemic of 2020,” he said.

Robin, meanwhile, joked that the song “draws from the age-old folk tradition of headbangers about trust issues.”

Advertisement

“The verse is the chorus, the chorus is a bridge, the bridge is a different song,” he said.

“[I]t’s all backwards, but that was what made it so fun to make.”

Fleet Foxes surprise released their fourth studio album ‘Shore’ in September 2020. In a four-star review of the album, NME described the album as “a reinvigorating return to form.”

“It’s the record… fans were hoping for after the sheer brilliance of the first two albums,” the review concluded.