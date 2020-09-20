Posters teasing the imminent release of a new Fleet Foxes album titled ‘Shore’ have appeared on the streets of Paris.

The band, who are fronted by Robin Pecknold, last released a record in 2017 with ‘Crack-Up’.

Its follow-up appears to be arriving soon after a French journalist shared a photo on Twitter of posters in Paris with the band’s name, ‘Shore’ and next Tuesday’s date (September 22).

Advertisement

“And it’s in the streets of Paris that you learn of Fleet Foxes’ return on Tuesday,” they wrote. See the tweet below now.

Et c’est dans les rues de Paris que tu apprends le retour mardi des Fleet Foxes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6kNc5EBiDk — François Pottier (@fpottier) September 20, 2020

According to Stereogum, Pecknold had already confirmed that ‘Shore’ would take the form of a full-length album and would be released on September 22. Writing on the band’s Discord channel, he also announced that Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen would appear on the record.

A teaser has also been posted on Fleet Foxes’ Instagram account, showing white flowers moving in the breeze before the word ‘Shore’ appears on a black screen. The clip is soundtracked by an acoustic-led instrumental. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Last month, Pecknold debuted a new song called ‘Featherweight’ during a livestream. He was joined for the performance by Angel Olsen’s drummer Joshua Jaeger and Holy Hive’s Paul Spring.

The short set, which also featured renditions of Arthur Russell’s ‘I Never Get Lonesome’ and The Roches’ ‘Hammond Song’, was for Vote Ready – a livestream event that encouraged viewers to register to vote ahead of the US election in November.

Meanwhile, Fleet Foxes’ last album ‘Crack-Up’ received a four-star review from NME. “Some may be unconvinced by the ambitious leap Fleet Foxes have made on album three, but there’s really no doubting the first-rate intelligence behind this uncompromising and ever-changing piece of work,” the review read.