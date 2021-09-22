Fleet Foxes share animated stop-motion music video for ‘Featherweight’

Fleet Foxes have shared the music video for ‘Featherweight’, marking exactly one year since the release of their surprise album ‘Shore’.

The animated stop-motion clip was directed by frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean, and follows a bird struggling to take flight. The animation was provided by Eileen Kohlhepp.

Sean has worked on a number of Fleet Foxes music videos in the past, including ‘Can I Believe You’ and ‘White Winter Hymnal’.

“When I made the first Fleet Foxes video using clay stop-motion, I fell in love with the tactile quality of the technique and never looked back,” Sean said in a statement.

“There is something really special about creating animations in the real world. The process is more physical and more immediate than clicking away at a mouse and getting red-eyed.”

Watch the clip for ‘Featherweight’ below:

NME gave ‘Shore’ four stars upon its release, describing it as “a balmy and bright look at life in the face of death”. The band performed tracks off the album for an NPR Tiny Desk concert earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Robin teamed up with Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon on their latest album ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’, contributing vocals to the track ‘Phoenix’ alongside Anaïs Mitchell.