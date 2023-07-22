Fleetwood Mac announce ‘Rumours’ live album

Fleetwood Mac are set to release a live album version of their seminal 1977 record ‘Rumours’.

‘Rumours Live’ is set to drop on September 8 via Rhino and features recordings taken at a show at Los Angeles’ Forum, attended by nearly 20,000 fans on August 29, 1977. It was one of three shows at the Forum, which came at the end of their tour in support of the album that had been released earlier that year.

The set was recorded by engineer Ken Caillat using a mobile recording truck owned by the Recording Plant, the studio where the band recorded most of ‘Rumours’ itself.

Ahead of the album, the British-American band have released the live version of ‘Dreams’ from that concert – check it out, and the tracklist, below.

‘Rumours Live’ Tracklist:

1. ‘Say You Love Me’

2. ‘Monday Morning’

3. ‘Dreams’

4. ‘Oh Well’

5. ‘Rhiannon’

6. ‘Oh Daddy’

7. ‘Never Going Back Again’

8. ‘Landslide’

9. ‘Over My Head’

10. ‘Gold Dust Woman’

11. ‘You Make Loving Fun’

12. ‘I’m So Afraid’

13. ‘Go Your Own Way’

14. ‘World Turning’

15. ‘Blue Letter’

16. ‘The Chain’

17. ‘Second Hand News’

18. ‘Songbird’

The only song on ‘Rumours Live’ that has previously been released is ‘Gold Dust Woman’, which appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 2021 live album ‘Live: Deluxe Edition’.

The album is the band’s first release since the death of Christine McVie in November. She passed away aged 79 following an ischemic stroke.

Earlier this week, probate documents revealed that she had left behind a fortune worth £70million. McVie left the majority of her inheritance to her brother John Perfect and his children, along with a string of charities that also benefited from her will.

Papers show that her former manager Martin Wyatt and US businessman Paul Glass were listed as executors of her estate.

Following news of her death, Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to their bandmate in a joint statement that described McVie as “the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life”.