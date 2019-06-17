Fleetwood Mac tease Glastonbury 2020 appearance during Wembley Stadium show

Make it happen.

Fleetwood Mac have reportedly teased a headline performance at Glastonbury Festival next year.

The rock icons dropped hints during their huge show at London’s Wembley Stadium last night, with drummer Mick Fleetwood offering some not-so-subtle clues.

According to fans in attendance at the show, Fleetwood told the crowd that the band still “had a big field to play”. Other Twitter accounts added that Fleetwood made reference to “a rained out festival in England next year”.

While any performance from the band is yet to be confirmed, it would see them taking top billing at the festival’s 50th anniversary – with previous reports claiming that Paul McCartney could headline the iconic festival too.

Speaking to BBC Somerset earlier this year, Michael Eavis said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.

“[He’s coming here] hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?”

Fleetwood Mac, meanwhile, recently admitted that they would “burn in hell” if they didn’t get the chance to headline Glastonbury.

“Of course, we’ve been asked to play and it’s never worked out,” Mick Fleetwood told The Independent.

I think the legend of Glastonbury and Fleetwood Mac will come true. “I think I’ll burn in hell if we don’t do it one day.”

This year’s Glastonbury takes place at the end of June – with headline sets from Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.