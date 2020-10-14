Fleetwood Mac TikTok star Nathan Apodaca is selling a Halloween costume of himself

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca is giving his fans the chance to dress up as him for Halloween following the massive success of his viral Fleetwood Mac-featuring clip.

The 37-year-old Idaho Falls longboarder, who posts on TikTok under the name @420doggface208, shot to fame around the world last month after posting a video of himself skating to work while listening to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

The clip quickly went viral, earning praise and tributes from the band’s Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks after it helped ‘Dreams’ re-enter the Billboard Hot 100 in the US at #21.

Capitalising on his newfound fame, Apodaca has launched his own web store selling t-shirts, hoodies and beanie hats.

One special item for sale is the ‘Doggface Official Halloween Costume’, which consists of a printed grey crewneck jumper, an “oversized” t-shirt, black cotton shorts, tube socks, a temporary feather tattoo and a fake moustache.

“Why wouldn’t you go [to your Halloween party] as the most recognisable figure of 2020?” the product description asks. “And even better: these are quality goods you can wear year-round after Halloween has passed. That’s a wrap.”

All the costume needs to complete the Apodaca look is a bottle of “Ocean Spray and/or longboard”, as the description points out.

All orders placed before October 22 will be fulfilled by Halloween on October 31, the web store promises. The ‘Doggface Official Halloween Costume’ is retailing for $87.99 (£68.05).

Last week Apodaca was surprised by BBC News as they invited Mick Fleetwood to their Zoom interview, with the musician showing his gratitude to Apodaca for helping ‘Dreams’ earn its biggest ever week on streaming services.