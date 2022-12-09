The hanging balls from the artwork of Fleetwood Mac‘s legendary ‘Rumours’ LP have sold for $128,000 (£105,000) at auction.

The items went under the hammer this week as part of an auction of instruments, artefacts and more belonging to the band’s late singer, Christine McVie.

The sale of ‘Fleetwood Mac: Property From the Lives and Careers of Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood’ took place at Julien’s Auctions on December 3 and 4. The auction coincidentally happened just days after McVie died at the age of 79.

Advertisement

Included in the auction were the hanging balls, worn on the album cover by Mick Fleetwood, as well as a Thea Porter-designed polka dot hippie dress that McVie wore at the 1976 Rock Music Awards, two of her American Music Awards trophies, the Weltmeister LM-25-12 piano accordion she used for live performances, a touring Hammond B3 organ and a Leslie rotary speaker with microphones.

The team at Julien's Auctions is honored to be able to share Property from the Collections of Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. Happening December 3rd and 4th in Beverly Hills. Bid now at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @musicares. pic.twitter.com/CIcOCjO75c — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 1, 2022

Of the auction, Julien’s director Martin Nolan said: “Julien’s Auctions is honoured to offer this exceptional collection of music history coming directly from the legendary three members of one of the most influential and rock and roll bands of all time.

“These pieces from their storied five-decade career represent the mystique and magic of Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, whose renowned musicianship, songwriting, vocal harmonies and camaraderie, have given the world a lifetime of illustrious performances.”

McVie was widely seen as one of Fleetwood Mac’s most integral members. She served three stints with the band – first from 1970 to 1996, then 1997 to 1998, and finally from 2014 until her death. In that time, she performed on 13 of the band’s 17 studio albums.

Artists paying tribute to McVie have included bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, as well as Jeff Tweedy, Bill Clinton, Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Harry Styles, Keith Urban and many more.