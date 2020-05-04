Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks working on ‘Rhiannon’ movie

Stevie Nicks has revealed she’s spending her time in lockdown working on a movie inspired by Fleetwood Mac‘s seminal 1975 hit ‘Rhiannon.’

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer revealed that working on the movie had already been her priority after the band finished touring last year.

“Last year, I made a pitch to everybody that when this Fleetwood Mac tour is over, I’m taking next year off because I want to work on my Rhiannon book/movie,” she said, with the film said to be based on the classic Welsh myths that inspired the original song.

“And I want to maybe work with some different producers… I don’t know what I want to do! I just know that I don’t want a tour!”

While Nicks has been unable to meet producers to discuss the project, she says she’s been recording music based on her poetry collection which dates back 30 years.

“I have some Rhiannon poetry that I have written over the last 30 years that I’ve kept very quiet,” she explained.

“I’m thinking, ‘Well here I have all this time and I have a recording setup.’ And I’m thinking I’m going to start doing some recording. I’m going to start putting some of these really beautiful poems to music, and I have the ability to record them. So that’s on my to-do list.”

Describing life in lockdown, Stevie said: “What all we have right now, if you’re home in quarantine, is time, unless you’re taking care of kids. So, really, you could do anything you wanted that you’ve been wanting to do your whole life. So that’s how I’m trying to look at it.”

In March, Nicks also said Harry Styles is inspiring her to write while in lockdown.

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out – listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H – it is your ‘Rumours’”, she said.

Styles also recently revealed that Nicks offered him some words of wisdom after he completed his second album, and advised him to rethink his decision to release ‘Lights Up’ as the project’s lead single.