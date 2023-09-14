Fletcher diagnosed with Lyme disease, postpones Europe, UK and Australia tour

American pop singer-songwriter Fletcher has revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Yesterday (September 13), Fletcher – real name Cari Elise Fletcher – took to social media to reveal her diagnosis, sharing an image of her receiving treatment, and an attached letter to fans.

“I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme Disease,” Fletcher said to begin her post. “I started to become increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing through even though I knew there was something deeper going on.”

i’m gutted that this news got to you before i shared and gutted that i had to share this news. ily all so much. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KPR9wy0Ptt — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) September 13, 2023

“Lyme has affected in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concert for my voice as well. This has worn on my soul in a way that’s hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression.

She also announced that she is postponing her upcoming tours of Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand to sometime in 2024. While rescheduled dates have yet to be announced, Fletcher wrote that information will be updated on her website “shortly” and that tickets to the original dates will be honoured at the 2024 concerts.

“You all know how much I love performing and seeing you on the road and I’m truly heartbroken to let you down. I debated on whether or not I wanted to speak about this publicly, but I’ve always let you into my world through the good, the bad and the ugly and I didn’t want to stop sharing with you now.”

“Unfortunately, touring and singing every night just isn’t something my body is capable of in this moment,” Fletcher wrote. “I want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that I know that I have in me and one that you deserve.”

In March, Fletcher announced tour dates across Europe and the UK. The 20 plus tour was set to kick off on October 7 in Madrid and was scheduled to wrap up on November 9 in Manchester, with dates in London, Glasgow, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin and more in between. She also announced dates in New Zealand and Australia between late November and early December.

