FLO announce first North American tour

FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour.

The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles.

“We’re heading out on our first NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you,” FLO said in a statement.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Feb 2nd at 10 a.m. local time here.

FLO North American Tour Dates

APRIL

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

15 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

16 – Philadelphia – The Foundry

18 – Toronto, Canada – The Opera House

19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Earlier this month, Stormzy shared a remix of ‘This Is What I Mean’ track ‘Hide & Seek’ featuring FLO.

FLO took to social media at the time of the release to say that “this is our first time featuring on a single and we couldn’t be prouder to jump on this beautiful track.”

The album version ‘Hide & Seek’ originally featured vocals from Nigerian singers Oxlade, Äyanna, and Teni (via Genius) with the new version seeing FLO add their own verse to the track.

FLO were confirmed as the winners of BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll after picking up the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023. They also feature as part of the NME 100, a list of essential new artists set to conquer 2023.

Speaking to NME for their Big Read cover interview in January, FLO’s Renée said: “Everyone who works with us is amazing, but we fight to be involved in everything. Right from our EP [2021’s ‘The Lead’], we made a presentation to show the label, ‘This is what we want to release, this is what it’s going to look like, this is the timeline’. When people see greatness from three young Black women… praise our management absolutely, but praise us too.”

Elsewhere the trio said they would love to collaborate with PinkPantheress, after recently performing live on the producer, singer and TikTok star’s Boiler Room session.

“It sounds so deep, but I didn’t even get as far as imagining all these artists who I’m obsessed with liking us,” FLO’s Stella told NME. “Even yesterday, we had newspapers saying that Beyoncé was considering us to support on the UK dates of her ‘Renaissance’ tour… that’s the first I’d heard of that! It’s just crazy stuff happening all the time – things that I couldn’t even think to dream up.”

Speaking to NME about their ambitions, Renée added: “Since girl groups are basically non-existent right now, we have a chance to really make music that people can feel and relate to and bring back that sound. We want to sell out arenas and just completely take over!”