Flo Rida features on San Marino’s Eurovision song for 2021

Flo Rida features on the San Marino entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest – listen to the song below.

The track, ‘Adrenalina’, comes from singer Senhit, who was supposed to represent her country at last year’s cancelled Eurovision, and did so previously in 2011.

It appears that Flo Rida will not perform the track with Senhit at this year’s live ceremony on May 22 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, but appears on its official version.

Listen to ‘Adrenalina’ below:

Last week (March 3), the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest have said that all 41 artists will perform live and in-person at this year’s competition.

Speaking to the BBC‘s Newscast podcast, Eurovision’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl said that the contestants’ travel to Rotterdam was “necessary,” adding: “This isn’t a holiday trip, this is actually a job that needs to be done.”

Delegations from each country will be limited to 20 people (down from an average of 38), while media and commentators – such as the BBC’s Graham Norton – will broadcast from ventilated commentary booths to further help prevent the spread of the virus.

James Newman will represent the UK at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The singer-songwriter was previously chosen as the UK’s entrant last year.

Reviewing last year’s virtual Eurovision, held remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions, NME wrote: “In March, when COVID-19 forced Eurovision to be cancelled for the first time in 64 years (the Rotterdam venue due to host the contest is now a COVID-19 emergency hospital), the organisers took the festivities online, and to everyone’s surprise the result was a life-affirming, much-needed success.”