FLO say they’d love to collaborate with PinkPantheress: “She’s definitely someone we could see us working with”

FLO have said they would love to collaborate with PinkPantheress.

The R&B trio, who have landed the top spot in this year’s NME 100, recently performed live on the producer, singer and TikTok star’s Boiler Room session.

Speaking in this week’s NME Big Read cover interview, FLO’s Renée Downer explained: “That night was the first time we’d met, but she’s definitely someone I could see us working with. I think the style that she’s bringing back is really cool; I’d love for both of our worlds to mesh.”

As well as topping the NME 100, the trio also recently won the BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll and the BRITS Rising Star Award.

The accolades have caught the attention of a host of artists including Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland, SZA and Beyoncé.

“It sounds so deep, but I didn’t even get as far as imagining all these artists who I’m obsessed with liking us,” says Stella Quaresma. “Even yesterday, we had newspapers saying that Beyoncé was considering us to support on the UK dates of her ‘Renaissance’ tour… that’s the first I’d heard of that! It’s just crazy stuff happening all the time – things that I couldn’t even think to dream up.”

Elsewhere in their Big Read interview, the band discuss their appearances on Later… With Jools Holland, Jimmy Kimmel and the MOBOs.

The trio also discuss their sense of unapologetic womanhood, of not taking things lying down.

“We were all predominantly raised by single mothers, and that independence is embedded in us,” Renée adds. “I’m a very firm believer in like, ‘Yes, I love you, but if you leave me tomorrow I’m gonna find a way to pick myself up.’ I hope anybody who hears our music gets that message, especially young Black girls like us. Whatever you’re going through, you’re going to get through it, you’re going to slay it, you’re gonna be a bad bitch. Period!”