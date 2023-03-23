FLO team up with Missy Elliott on new single ‘Fly Girl’

FLO have shared a vibrant new single – listen to ‘Fly Girl’ below.

Ahead of its full release, a teaser of the song went viral on TikTok earlier this week. ‘Fly Girl’ samples Missy Elliott‘s 2002 hit ‘Work Hit’, as the London trio rework the song’s widely-known refrain.

“If you a fly girl, get your nails done, get a pedicure, get your hair did,” FLO sing over a high-octane beat produced by MNEK. “See you telling me I’m pretty but it’s obvious, I don’t need a man to tell me where the party is.”

“’Fly Girl’ is all about confidence, good vibes and feeling your best. It’s a lively, feel good song that still incorporates clever lyrics and fire vocals, if we do say so ourselves,” said the band. “It’s quite literally a perfect fusion of old school meets modern day R&B, with a nod to and feature from the original fly girl Missy Elliott herself. We love it and are so happy to be putting out a song that can hopefully make whoever plays it feel confident and most importantly, fly.”

Watch the accompanying video below:

The track also features an original verse from Missy, who co-signed FLO last year after the release of their debut single, ‘Cardboard Box’.

“Working with FLO has been nothing less than amazing,” said the legendary rapper and producer. “I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic 90’s vibe. I loved the fact they all sang lead so well – great vocal control – so when I was asked to be a part of the ‘Fly Girl’ record, it was a no brainer. They used the inspiration from my song ‘Work It’, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them,” she said.

Elsewhere, FLO – who appeared on the cover of NME earlier this year – will play their first-ever UK headline show on March 30 at London’s HERE at Outernet, followed by a date at New Century Hall in Manchester on April 3.

Later that month, the BRIT Rising Star winners will head to the US and Canada for a string of headline shows, before appearing at Glastonbury, TRNSMT Festival, and Wireless Festival this summer. Head here to see their full list of tour dates and to buy tickets.