FLO surprise release new EP ‘3 Of Us’

Flo have surprise-released a new EP titled ‘3 Of Us’ for their fans who have been “waiting so patiently for new music”.

The EP features three new songs: ‘Control Freak’, ‘Change’ and the title track ‘3 Of Us’. The trio have been performing the first two tracks live at their shows including at their recent appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The EP artwork features all three members – Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer – showing their matching tattoos of the number three. The caption on the group’s Instagram post announcing the EP read: “A gift to the FLO Lifers who have been waiting so patiently for new music, we hope this will keep you fed whilst we finish off the album. Made with love.”

Speaking about ‘Control Freak’ and ‘Change’, The pop group said: “We wrote these two songs last year and thought they would be a great addition to our set list for our debut shows! We were overjoyed with the reception they received throughout our North American tour and thought it’s only right we give the fans what they deserve!”

As for ‘3 Of Us’, they shared: “Also written last year, this was our take on ‘The Boy Is Mine’ by icons, Brandy and Monica. It was so fun to write with MNEK again as he always understands our vision. We got to live our 90s love triangle fantasy!”

The three tracks were co-produced by MNEK, who is a frequent collaborator with FLO. The group previously told Rolling Stone that MNEK is “integral to our music and journey.” “He’s literally the fourth member,” Quaresma said.

‘3 Of Us’ follows the release of their track ‘Fly Girl’ which features Missy Elliot along with their Stormzy collaboration on ‘Hide & Seek’, last year’s one-off single ‘Losing You’ and their first EP ‘The Lead’.

In a four-star review of their live show in London back in March, NME shared: “FLO are always admirably on point, laying down each set piece with a nerdish level of care. The group wrap up with a gorgeously, purposefully pared down rendition of ‘Cardboard Box’, doubling down on the notion that stars of their magnitude understand when their own brightness might eclipse the thing they’ve set out to achieve.”