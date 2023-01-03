Listen to a snippet of FLO’s collaboration with Stormzy

FLO have teased a collaboration with Stormzy, with the buzzy pop trio set to appear on a remix of his ‘Hide & Seek’ – check out a snippet below.

During an interview with Capital XTRA last month, FLO revealed they’d love to work with Stormzy. Sharing the footage on a new TikTok earlier today (January 3) the pop trio wrote, “It’s happening! FLO ft Stormzy. Our ‘Hide & Seek’ remix is coming soon.”

The group also shared a snippet of the track, which can be heard below.

‘Hide & Seek’ is taken from Stormzy’s third album ‘This Is What I Mean’ with the album version of the track featuring vocals from Nigerian singers Oxlade, Äyanna, and Teni (via Genius). The track was co-written by Tems.

Ahead of releasing his third record, Stormzy shared a statement asking fans to listen to ‘This Is What I Mean’ with “an open heart”.

“If you hate it after I promise to God I’m perfectly fine with that, I’m just grateful you listened with openness,” he added. Previously Stormzy had admitted he had “made peace” with the idea that no one may like ‘This Is What I Mean’. In a four-star review, NME said his “contemplative third studio album features his most mellow and mature moments yet”

Stormzy is set to headline All Points East 2023 on August 18 2023 alongside a curated lineup and recently featured on Bree Runway’s surprise EP ‘Woah, What A Blur!’.

Last month it was revealed that FLO had won the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023, which has previously been won by Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Griff and last year’s winner Holly Humberstone.

The trio recently made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with viral single ‘Cardboard Box’, taken from debut EP ’The Lead’. FLO also shared triumphant new single ‘Losing You’ last month.

Speaking to NME about their ambitions, FLO’s Renée said: “Since girl groups are basically non-existent right now, we have a chance to really make music that people can feel and relate to and bring back that sound. We want to sell out arenas and just completely take over!”