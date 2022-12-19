FLO: “We don’t want to be in Little Mix’s shadow”

FLO have spoken about forging their own path as a girl group, following the announcement of their BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023.

The trio – made up of Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer, and Stella Quaresma – were being interviewed for Metro‘s Guilty Pleasures column, where they spoke about their ambition and filling a gap left by Little Mix, who went on hiatus in May.

“It wasn’t why we were eager to release music but it was fitting that there’s a gap in the market,” Downer said.

“We’re creating our own thing. We don’t want to be in their [Little Mix’s] shadow,” Douglas added. “Obviously, they paved the way for us. We wouldn’t have been able to win our Brit if they hadn’t won their Brit [for best British group in 2021].”

The girl group were announced as the winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award earlier this month, seeing off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives. Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, the prize recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.

The BRIT Awards 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The O2 in London. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the annual ceremony being broadcast on ITV. Further announcements are due in the coming months.

In the same interview, Downer said of their aspirations: “Headline Coachella. Ooh, cover of British Vogue. Edward Enninful, if you’re listening, get in touch.”

Last week, FLO shared their new single, ‘Losing You’, which is a soulful ode to coming back strong after leaving a relationship with a partner that doesn’t pull their weight. It is the girl group’s first new single since the release of their EP ‘The Lead’ in July, which features the viral smash ‘Cardboard Box’.

They also made the longlist for the BBC Sound of 2023 poll alongside the likes of Burns, Archives, Fred again.. and Dylan. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January.

Elsewhere, FLO appeared in NME’s end-of-year lists. ‘The Lead’ made the list of the 20 best EPs and mixtapes of the year, while ‘Cardboard Box’ placed at Number 32 in the list of the 50 best songs of 2022.