FLO win the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023

FLO have been announced as the winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023.

The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the prize, which has previously been won by Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Griff and last year’s winner Holly Humberstone.

Upon learning of their victory, the trio posted a short clip on social media of them celebrating, which you can view below.

Brit Rising Star winners. We did it guys😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/ksCvQLTMgx — FLO (@flolikethis) December 8, 2022

Advertisement

Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, the statue recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.

The shortlist is selected by a panel of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

.@flolikethis are your WINNER of the 2023 #BRITs Rising Star Award as presented by @BBCR1 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WpX6aUIgb — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) December 8, 2022

The trio were also recently shortlisted in the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll along with Nia Archives and Fred again.

Also on the longlist for 2023 are Cat Burns, Piri & Tommy, Dylan, Biig Piig, Gabriels, Rachel Chinouriri and Asake.

Advertisement

The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress

was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year.

FLO also recently made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with viral single ‘Cardboard Box’.

Meanwhile, the BRIT Awards 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The O2 in London. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the annual ceremony being broadcast on ITV. Further announcements are due in the coming months