Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders will team up with the London Symphony Orchestra on a new album, it has been announced.

The record will mark 80-year-old jazz saxophonist Sanders’ first new music in more than a decade.

‘Promises’ will arrive on March 26 via Luaka Bop and will feature nine tracks. Further details of the project are currently scarce, although the label has shared a trailer above, which shows both Sanders and Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – sat at a piano together.

Watch the trailer below now.

The artwork for the record has also been revealed and was designed by acclaimed visual artist Julie Mehretu, who was named in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list. See the artwork below.

I’m excited to announce a new album Promises, a piece I have composed and recorded with Pharoah Sanders featuring the strings of the @londonsymphony with artwork by Julie Mehretu. Promises is out March 26th.https://t.co/p9Rl5f7IlW #listentopromises pic.twitter.com/TJsRaPikaR — floating points (@floatingpoints) February 16, 2021

Floating Points released his latest album ‘Crush’ in 2019, via Ninja Tune. The producer began work on the record following touring with The xx, during which time he played 30-minute improvisational sets. He used the same equipment from that tour in the studio, leaving ‘Crush’ without any live guitars or drums, which had both featured on his 2015 debut ‘Elaenia’.

In the same year, Floating Points also curated a DJ mix album for the Late Night Tales series, bringing together tracks by the likes of Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Max Roach, The Rationals and more. The album also featured Lauren Laverne reading a spoken-word piece written by Emily Brontë.

Meanwhile, Sanders is one of the artists set to feature on The Chemical Brothers’ new Sonos Radio show, Radio Chemical. The programme will launch on March 2 and also feature the likes of Kraftwerk and Tony Allen.