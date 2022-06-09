Flohio returns with new single and video ‘Cuddy Buddy’

South London rapper Flohio has returned with a new single and video – watch ‘Cuddy Buddy’ below.

The new track is Flohio’s first new music of 2022, and follows her 2020 mixtape ‘No Panic, No Pain’.

Discussing the inspiration behind the track, she said: “Have you ever been at a point where you feel your energy being drained, because that was me, I was at a stage where I felt my energy being drained and ‘Cuddy Buddy’ was me expressing how mentally tired I was.

Advertisement

“We captured the hook on the first day, but the verses I wanted it to be impactful so I kept coming back to it months after.”

Watch the video below.

Speaking to NME in late 2020 for a Radar feature, Flohio discussed how she finally found her voice after years of experimentation.

“I’d say that I’m really coming into my own now,” she told NME. “Before ‘Wild Yout’ I was just writing, I don’t really know. I think I was growing up and finding the best way of creating music for myself.”

She added: “Coming onto the scene for me happened a lot later, but I’m happy that it happened. If it happened earlier then I think it would be a mess. I’m still trying to find myself, figure out my writing style, even the beats that sound nice with my voice. It all continues to be a domino effect in terms of my growth.”

Advertisement

In 2019, she collaborated with The Streets on a new track called ‘How Long’s It Been?’.