Watch Florence + The Machine’s dramatic ‘King’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Florence + The Machine performed their recent single ‘King’ on yesterday’s episode (May 12) of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – check out the video below.
The London band appeared on the US chat show for the second night after playing ‘My Love’ during Wednesday’s instalment (May 11), which also included an interview with frontwoman Florence Welch.
Welch and co. delivered a dramatic live rendition of the Jack Antonoff co-produced/co-written song, the first to be lifted from F+TM’s fifth album ‘Dance Fever’ (out today, May 13).
Watch Florence + The Machine perform ‘King’ on Fallon here:
Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode, Welch joined Fallon for the ‘Audience Suggestion Box’ segment of his show – where she, Fallon and Jimmy Buffett sang the latter’s 1977 song ‘Margaritaville’ – before speaking to Fallon more in-depth about the making of her new record.
In a four-star review, NME said that ‘Dance Fever’ boasts “gorgeously expressive songs”, adding: “This 14-track collection reflects a new sense of resolve, packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop.”
Florence + The Machine will showcase the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November. You can see the band’s upcoming dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.
November
14 – Accor Arena, Paris
16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
18 – The O2, London
19 – The O2, London
21 – BIC, Bournemouth
22 – AO Arena, Manchester
24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
30 – Arena, Dublin
Speaking about ‘Dance Fever’ in a recent interview with Vogue, Florence Welch said that the record is like her 2009 debut ‘Lungs’ but “with more self-knowledge”.
“I’m kind of winking at my own creation,” she explained. “A lot of it is questioning my commitment to loneliness; to my own sense as a tragic figure.”