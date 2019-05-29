Florence + The Machine, Limp Bizkit, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more confirmed for Electric Castle 2019

Witness some top artists in the grounds of a beautiful Romanian castle

Florence + The Machine, Limp Bizkit, and Thirty Seconds To Mars are among the names confirmed to play at Electric Castle 2019.

The Romanian festival will return to its home of Banffy Castle in the village of Bonţida over the weekend of July 17-21, bringing some of music’s hottest names with it.

The castle is a historic monument and was used as a driving school, cooperative farm, and children’s hospital during the communist rule of Romania. It has been the home of Electric Castle festival since 2015.

Nils Frahm, Bring Me The Horizon, Chvrches, The Vaccines, Metric, Giggs, Sofi Tukker, Viagra Boys, and Tommy Cash will also appear across the weekend, A host of Romanian talent will also feature, including rising band Zimbru and singer-songwriter Maru.

You can see the full line-up in the Facebook post below.

Electric Castle will also treat festival-goers to an art installation as new media artists like Istanbul’s Memo Akten and “modern-day M.C Escher” Fujimoto bring their work to the event.

Tickets for the festival begin at £112 for the weekend, with day passes ranging between £47 and £88. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Electric Castle website.

The 2018 edition of Electric Castle saw performances from the likes of Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Jessie J, London Grammar, Mura Masa, Wolf Alice, The Horrors, Groove Armada, and more.