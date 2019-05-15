Florence + The Machine and Christine And The Queens share collaborative playlist “celebrating strong, inspiring women”

The pair are currently touring together across the pond

Florence + The Machine have joined forces with Christine And The Queens for a playlist “celebrating strong, inspiring women” – check it out below.

The London band are due to continue their US tour in support of ‘High As Hope‘ this evening (May 15). Hitting the Concord Pavilion amphitheatre in California, Florence Welch and co. will be joined by support act Christine And The Queens.

With Chris – real name Héloïse Letissier – scheduled to perform three shows on the stint, she has also collaborated with frontwoman Welch on a new playlist.

Titled ‘Florence + Chris: High As Hope Tour playlist’, the collection draws inspiration from other female musicians. “More than excited to join Florence on her tour, starting from tonight!” tweeted Chris. “We collaborated on a playlist celebrating strong, inspiring women.”

Included on the playlist are the likes of Kate Bush‘s ‘Wuthering Heights’, Garbage‘s ‘Only Happy When It Rains’, and Robyn‘s ‘Missing U’. Newer acts such as Let’s Eat Grandma, SZA, Charli XCX, and Angel Olsen are also featured.

Florence’s own single ‘Hunger’ is also on the list, as is Christine And The Queens’ 2018 track ‘Doesn’t Matter’.

See the playlist below:

Florence + Chris: High As Hope Tour playlist Instagram // Facebook // Twitter A collaborative playlist by Florence + Chris and the women who inspire them. They’re currently on tour together in the US.

After tonight’s show, Florence and Chris will perform in Las Vegas before appearing at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 20. See Florence + The Machine’s remaining tour dates below.

15 May – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion %

17 May – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena %

20 May – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

23 May – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island !

24 May – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre !

26 May – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage !

28 May – Montreal, Quebec – Centre Belt !

30 May – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center !

1 June – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

3 June – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !

5 June – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek &

6 June – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre &

8 June – Orlando, FL – Amway Center &

9 June – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena &

^ with Perfume Genius

% with Christine and the Queens

! with Blood Orange

& with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine performed their Game of Thrones track ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ for the first time last week. Welch dedicated the live rendition to the hit show’s Arya Stark.

Elsewhere, Christine And The Queens will take to the stage at London’s All Points East festival next week. She’ll be joined in Victoria Park by the likes of James Blake, Metronomy, and Beach House.