Florence + The Machine announce expansive 2022 North American tour

Florence + The Machine have announced an expansive North American tour kicking off this September in Montreal – tickets will be available here.

The tour, which includes arena stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, will be joined by Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates. See the full tour schedule below.

The run of massive gigs are in support of the Florence Welch-led band’s forthcoming album ‘Dance Fever’, which drops on May 13. The album has been previewed with the singles ‘My Love’, ‘King’, and ‘Heaven Is Here’.

Ticket sales for the general public are set to begin Tuesday (March 29) at 10am local time. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide.

These new dates follow the announcement that Florence will play two very special intimate shows in the US this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York. View ticket details here.

APRIL

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Theater

MAY

6 – New York, NY – Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

SEPTEMBER

2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCTOBER

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Produced by Welch alongside Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals‘ Dave Bayley, the album was largely recorded in London over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as Welch anticipated the return of clubs, live music and dancing at festivals.

The ‘High As Hope’ follow-up brings back the more “anthemic” side of F+TM, containing shades of “dance, folk, ‘70s Iggy Pop, longing-for-the-road folk tracks a la Lucinda Williams or Emmylou Harris and more”.

At the time of ‘King’’s release, Welch opened up about how she’d started to consider herself as an artist in the context of her gender more after entering her thirties.

“I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she wrote. “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

Welch added: “I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”