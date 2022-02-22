Florence + The Machine announce their return: “Something’s coming”

Florence + The Machine have updated their website and confirmed their forthcoming return.

The Florence Welch-led band first teased their comeback yesterday, sending letters and cards to fans marked ‘Chapter 1’.

Now, their website has been updated to show fifteen cards, one of which is the ‘King’ card sent out to fans. The remaining fourteen are currently face-down. When clicking on the ‘King’ card, a message encourages fans to sign up to the band’s mailing list, and confirms that “something’s coming”.

Chapter 1

A new album from the band would be their first since 2018’s ‘High As Hope’. In 2020, a new song called ‘Light Of Love’ was shared, and then last year, they unveiled new track ‘Call Me Cruella’, taken from 2021 Disney movie Cruella.

They are also set to make their live comeback this summer, playing a host of European headline festival sets. Welch and her band will headline Norway’s Øya, Finland’s Flow and Madrid’s Mad Cool. No UK dates have been announced yet.

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that Welch will score a new Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” Welch said of the new project in a statement.

“Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”