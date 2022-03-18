Florence + The Machine announce 2022 UK and European arena tour

Florence + The Machine have announced details of a UK and European arena tour for November – tickets will be available here.

Florence Welch and her band will tour in support of their forthcoming new album ‘Dance Fever’, which is set for release on May 13 via Polydor.

Florence + The Machine will kick off the ‘Dance Fever Tour’ in Paris on November 14, before dates in Cardiff, London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Nottingham.

The arena tour will conclude on November 30 with a gig in Dublin. Support on all dates will come from Willie J Healey, while Aziya will support on the two London dates.

£1 from every ticket sold for the ‘Dance Fever Tour’ will go to Florence’s chosen charity partner, Choose Love.

You can see details of Florence + The Machine’s ‘Dance Fever Tour’ dates below, and find tickets here when they go on general sale next Friday (March 25). A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (March 23) for UK and Irish fans who pre-order ‘Dance Fever’ from here.

November

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin

Florence + The Machine will also perform a trio of intimate dates in Newcastle, Blackburn and London next month in support of ‘Dance Fever’ – tickets are available here.

The gigs, which will be their first in the UK since 2019, will see the singer and her band “play music from the new album for the first time, along with some favourites from previous albums”.

Florence + The Machine will also perform at a host of European festivals this summer, including Flow Festival, Øya Festival and Mad Cool Festival.