Florence + The Machine announce rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates

Florence + The Machine have announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed UK and Ireland tour – see them below.

The band were forced to cut short their run of 2022 gigs earlier this month after frontwoman Florence Welch broke her foot on-stage during a performance at The O2 in London.

In a statement on social media, Welch revealed that she’d unknowingly played the concert with the fracture, and had the break confirmed the following morning after an X-Ray.

Advertisement

“Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible,” she wrote at the time.

Today (November 29), it’s been confirmed that Welch and co. will resume the UK/Ireland leg of their ‘Dance Fever’ tour in late January. “If unfortunately you are unable to attend for any reason a refund is available from your point of purchase,” the singer said.

The scheduled gig at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena has now been moved to the city’s Resorts World Arena “due to venue availability”.

Welch also thanked her fans for their “kindness and understanding”, writing: “We practice resurrection.”

You can see the announcement posts and the revised itinerary below. Any remaining tickets for the tour can be found here.

All bookings for the original dates remain valid for the rescheduled shows. If unfortunately you are unable to attend for any reason a refund is available from your point of purchase. — florence welch (@florencemachine) November 29, 2022

Please note the show scheduled at Birmingham Utilita Arena has been moved to Birmingham Resorts World Arena due to venue availability. For fans in Birmingham your point of purchase will contact you to arrange transfer of your tickets. — florence welch (@florencemachine) November 29, 2022

Advertisement

In a previous statement announcing the postponement, Welch said: “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.”

She added: “I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

Florence + The Machine have since been confirmed as one of the headliners for Boardmasters 2023.