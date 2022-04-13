Florence + The Machine are slowly revealing their ‘Dance Fever’ tracklist

Florence + The Machine are slowly revealing the tracklist to their forthcoming new album ‘Dance Fever’.

Florence Welch and her band’s fifth album is set for release on May 13 via Polydor, and has been previewed so far by the singles ‘My Love’, ‘King’, and ‘Heaven Is Here’.

On the band’s official website, a series of playing cards are slowly being turned over with song titles on them.

Along with the previously released singles, ‘Dance Fever’ is set to feature the songs ‘Free’, ‘Choreomania’, ‘Back In Town’, Girls Against God’, Dream Girl Evil’ and ‘Prayer Factory’.

Six song titles out of the 15-song tracklist are still yet to be revealed.

Seguimos descubriendo el tracklist de Dance Fever 🌕 – Chapter 5: Girls Against God – ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PlNQccmEFy — Florence + The Machine ~ Argentina (@FlorenceArg) April 12, 2022

E TEM MAIS UM CAPÍTULO! Como vários seguidores avisaram, saiu o capítulo 4, 'Back in Town' no site oficial da Florence + the MAchine. Será que todos vão ser singles ou só estão liberando a tracklist do álbum mesmo? Questões… pic.twitter.com/vuC2rmYhMM — Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 11, 2022

E a revelação da tracklist continua! Capítulo 7, 'Prayer Factory', Fábrica de Orações! 'Dance Fever' vai ser um hinário mesmo, hein? pic.twitter.com/J9nHHRpGQa — Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 12, 2022

Produced by Welch alongside Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals‘ Dave Bayley, the album was largely recorded in London over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as Welch anticipated the return of clubs, live music and dancing at festivals.

The band will showcase their new material at a trio of intimate UK shows this month before embarking on a full arena tour in November. The gigs, which will be their first in the UK since 2019, will see the singer and her band “play music from the new album for the first time, along with some favourites from previous albums”.

A huge North American tour will also take place later this year, with support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates.

Tickets for the shows can be found here and here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

APRIL 2022

15 – Newcastle, City Hall

16 – Blackburn, King George’s

19 – London, Theatre Royal

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Theater

MAY 2022

6 – New York, NY – Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin

Florence + The Machine will also perform at a host of European festivals this summer, including Flow Festival, Øya Festival and Mad Cool Festival.