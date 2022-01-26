Florence + The Machine, Holly Humberstone and more join Flow Festival line-up

Florence + The Machine and Holly Humberstone are among the latest additions to the line-up for Flow Festival 2022.

The Helsinki, Finland festival will return from August 12-14 this year, with the likes of Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Fontaines D.C. all set to perform.

Florence + The Machine will headline on August 13, with Humberstone also joining the Flow Festival line-up for that day.

The likes of Q, Vesala, Gettomasa, Gasellit, ibe, Arppa, F and Rosa Coste have also joined the bill today (January 26).

Those acts join Michael Kiwanuka, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Bikini Kill, Sigrid, Little Simz, Fred again.., Pa Salieu and Princess Nokia on the Flow Festival line-up for 2022.

“Flow Festival, as well as other international festivals, are expecting a terrific festival summer and Flow’s production is going full speed ahead, as it would normally,” Suvi Kallio, CEO of Flow Festival, said in a statement.

“The situation has definitely changed in a year. We as the organisers, with the audiences and artists, are yearning to get back out there and we’re happy we’ve been able to put together an eclectic and international programme – typical for Flow.”

Florence + The Machine will also headline Øya Festival and Mad Cool Festival this summer.

Florence + The Machine’s only new music release of 2021 was ‘Call Me Cruella’, which was written for the Disney film Cruella.

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers,” Florence Welch said in a statement about the track. “So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfilment of a long held childhood dream.

“I’m so grateful to [composer] Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”