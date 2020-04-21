Watch Florence + The Machine’s home performance of ‘Light Of Love’

Florence Welch has shared a special performance of her new single ‘Light Of Love’, filmed during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Florence + The Machine shared the track last week in aid of the Intensive Care Society, who provide care and support to frontline NHS workers.

Taking to Instagram this evening (April 21), Welch posted a solo performance shot at her home as she self-isolates. In the clip, she sings in what appears to be her bathroom with an acoustic guitar accompaniment.

Advertisement

“Thank you for all your kind words about the song, and for all your support for the Intensive Care Society,” she wrote in the caption. “I tried a little at home version for you.”

Speaking of the track, which was initially recorded for 2018’s ‘High As Hope‘, Welch explained: “The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service.

“I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance.”

This comes after Florence Welch shared a collective poem about solidarity and support through quarantine, comprised of comments submitted by fans. “If you are feeling afraid, anxious or isolated I send you so much love. I am feeling the same. But creativity is a small blessing,” she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many other artists continue to offer up live-streamed performances from home in a bid to entertain fans during the lockdown. Most recently, The xx’s Romy played solo on Instagram Live, while Robyn hit the decks for a home DJ set.