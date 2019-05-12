Watch Florence + The Machine perform ‘Game of Thrones’ track ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ for first time

Flo gave a shout-out to Arya Stark

Florence + The Machine have performed their Game of Thrones track ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ for the first time, dedicating the song to Arya Stark. Check out fan-shot footage below.

The London band released the special track last month after it debuted during Episode 2 of the hit show’s final season. Frontwoman Florence Welch was personally approached by the show’s creators and is the only artist to officially soundtrack part of Season 8.

Now, ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ has been given its first live outing. The song was played during Florence + The Machine’s headline appearance at Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti festival on Friday evening (May 10).

Ahead of the performance, Florence Welch told the crowd: “I would like to dedicate this song to Arya Stark.” Longtime friend and collaborator Kelsey Lu appeared onstage for the track, who also played on ‘100 Years’ and ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Later in the evening, Florence and co. performed ‘High As Hope‘ cut ‘No Choir’ for the very first time. See the video above.

Speaking about working on ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ upon its release, Welch said: “Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in ‘Game of Thrones,’ not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.”

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine are set to headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival later this summer. The County Laois event will also see The 1975, Hozier, and The Strokes top the bill.