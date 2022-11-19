Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Welch revealed that she unknowingly played last night’s (November 18) show at London’s The O2 with the fracture, and had the break confirmed this morning after an X-Ray.

She shared her disappointment in the new post and revealed that the shows – which were set to continue tonight with a second London gig and run until the end of the month – are in the process of being rescheduled for 2023.

Welch wrote: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

She added: “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

See Welch’s full list of postponed UK and Irish tour dates below. The shows come on the back of her new album ‘Dance Fever’, and follow a North American headline tour that took place this summer. The tour will then head to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023.

A new 24-track live album, recorded at the band’s huge Madison Square Garden show in New York in September, was released last month, with Welch saying: “For an album that was so much about performance, the possession of it, the love-hate relationship with life on the road. And the ensuing grief when I thought it may never happen again. To get out to perform these songs has been the most extraordinary experience. The connection with the audience and the catharsis is at a level I have never experienced before.

“Maybe it’s because we all missed it so much. But people are bringing so much of themselves to these shows, I wanted to have a memory of ‘Dance Fever’ live. As a testament to this time, and a full circle moment. For an album so much about the loss of live music. To have a recording of the return means so much to me.”

NOVEMBER 2023

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin