Florence + The Machine score fourth UK Number One album with ‘Dance Fever’

Florence + The Machine have scored their fourth Number One album with ‘Dance Fever’.

Florence Welch’s band’s fifth studio album beat Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ to the top spot.

The band’s previous chart toppers include 2009 debut ‘Lungs’ follow up ‘Ceremonials’ and 2015’s ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’.

Despite not claiming the top spot Lamar’s new LP was the most-streamed album of the week, in the absence of a physical release, according to the Official Charts Company.

Meanwhile, The Black Keys ended up at Number Five with their new LP ‘Dropout Boogie.

Elsewhere, in the UK singles chart, Sam Ryder‘s ‘Space Man’ was pipped to Number One by Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’, despite his success in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ryder’s song is also the highest Eurovision chart entry since Gina G’s Number One hit ‘Ooh Ahh…Just A Little Bit’ in 1996.

‘Space Man’ was the UK’s most-downloaded song of the week, landing at Number One on the official download chart.

Despite his defeat, Ryder hailed Styles who has remained top of the charts for seven consecutive weeks.

“I feel like what Harry stands for, as a fan of his and listening to his music, he stands for the same things that Eurovision celebrates; a freedom of expression, of inclusivity. A celebration of music, joy and togetherness,” he said.

Reviewing last weekend’s Eurovision night, NME wrote: “Eurovision 2022 was all about looking forward: Sam Ryder reminding us that the UK can actually win this thing, and Ukraine showing the world just how much agency it has. Yes, the contest can be silly – hello, ‘Give That Wolf A Banana’ – but it’s also strangely and fundamentally profound.”