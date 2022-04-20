Florence + The Machine have shared a brand new single called ‘Free’ – watch its Bill Nighy-starring video below.

Florence Welch and her band’s fifth album is set for release on May 13 via Polydor, and has been previewed so far by the singles ‘My Love’, ‘King’, and ‘Heaven Is Here’. Its full tracklist was then shared last week.

As with the other videos in the ‘Dance Fever’ campaign so far, the new ‘Free’ video was directed by Autumn De Wilde.

Advertisement

In it, Welch plays herself, while Nighy takes on the role of Florence’s anxiety. See the pair interacting in the ‘Free’ video below.

Earlier this week, Welch and co. previewed new ‘Dance Fever’ tracks – including ‘Free’ – at a handful of intimate UK gigs, ending last night (April 19) in London.

Reviewing the London gig at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, NME wrote: “It’s apt that Florence + The Machine have chosen to wrap up an intimate tour in support of forthcoming fifth album ‘Dance Fever’ in such a grand setting. There is much religious symbolism at work: the coiled frustration of ‘Big God’ is healed by the earthly, groove-led balm of ‘What The Water Gave Me’.

“The upper register of Welch’s voice reaches a scream at ‘King’’s heaving peak, before ‘Heaven Is Here’ is blasted at the rafters.”

‘Dance Fever’ serves as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘High As Hope’, with Welch previously describing the album as “a fairytale in 14 songs”. It was co-produced by the singer alongside Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley, the latter of whom recently remixed ‘My Love’.

Advertisement

The band will embark on a full UK arena tour in November, while a huge North American tour will also take place later this year, with support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates.

Tickets for the shows can be found here and here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

MAY 2022

6 – New York, NY – Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin