Florence + The Machine share details for two intimate US shows

Florence + The Machine have announced two intimate US shows for next month. Tickets will be available here.

The London band, who shared plans for their fifth album ‘Dance Fever’ last week, will be playing Los Angeles Theatre on April 29 and Alice Tully Hall in New York City on May 6. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (March 18) at 10am time.

The Florence Welch led band will also be donating a portion of ticket sales to the organisation Wome in Need, which provides shelter and services for homeless families in NYC, and to the Los Angeles Community Action Network, which helps communities fight against oppression.

Florence + The Machine will play 2 intimate shows in the US at Los Angeles Theatre on 29 April and Alice Tully Hall NYC on 6 May.

Tickets on sale March 18 at 10am local.

$1 for every ticket sold will be donated to @winnyc_org for the NY show, and @lacanetwork for the LA show pic.twitter.com/CWuEiTd2pS — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 16, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier this week Florence + The Machine, announced a trio of intimate UK shows, which will take to the stage at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall (April 15), Blackburn’s King George’s Hall (16) and London’s Theatre Royal (19). It will be the group’s first set of lives shows in the UK since 2019.

Their forthcoming album ‘Dance Fever’ has been previewed with tracks ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’ and most recently ‘My Love’. Welch previously described the record as “a fairytale in 14 songs”.

At the time of ‘King’’s release, Welch opened up about how she’d started to consider herself as an artist in the context of her gender more after entering her thirties.

“I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she wrote. “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Advertisement

Produced by Welch alongside Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals‘ Dave Bayley, the album was largely recorded in London over the course of the COVID pandemic as Welch anticipated the return of clubs, live music and dancing at festivals.

The ‘High As Hope’ follow-up brings back the more “anthemic” side of F+TM, containing shades of “dance, folk, ‘70s Iggy Pop, longing-for-the-road folk tracks a la Lucinda Williams or Emmylou Harris and more”.

At the time of ‘King’’s release, Welch opened up about how she’d started to consider herself as an artist in the context of her gender more after entering her thirties.

“I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she wrote. “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

Welch added: “I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Florence + The Machine are also set to perform at a host of European festivals this summer, including Flow Festival, Øya Festival and Mad Cool Festival.