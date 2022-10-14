Florence + The Machine share new live album from Madison Square Garden

Florence + The Machine have shared a new live album recorded at their huge Madison Square Garden show in New York last month.
The gig took place on September 17 as part of a world tour behind Florence’s new album ‘Dance Fever’, and a 24-track live album of the performance has hit streaming services today (October 14).
The career-spanning set begins with recent single ‘Heaven Is Here’, with ‘Dance Fever’ songs ‘Free’, ‘King’ and more also aired.
The live album then finishes with renditions of huge hits ‘Shake It Out’ and ‘Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)’.
Listen to the whole thing below.
The North American leg of the ‘Dance Fever’ world tour will wrap up tonight (October 14) with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. From there, the tour will continue on to the UK and Europe in November, before heading to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023.
‘Dance Fever’, Florence + The Machine’s fifth studio album, was released in May 2022. It reached Number One on the UK album charts, marking the band’s fourth album to do so. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop”.
See the band’s remaining tour dates below.
NOVEMBER 2023
14 – Accor Arena, Paris
16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
18 – The O2, London
19 – The O2, London
21 – BIC, Bournemouth
22 – AO Arena, Manchester
24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
30 – Arena, Dublin
MARCH 2023
4 – RAC Arena, Perth
8 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
13 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
17 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
21 – Spark Arena, Auckland