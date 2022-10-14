Florence + The Machine share new live album from Madison Square Garden

Florence + The Machine have shared a new live album recorded at their huge Madison Square Garden show in New York last month.

The gig took place on September 17 as part of a world tour behind Florence’s new album ‘Dance Fever’, and a 24-track live album of the performance has hit streaming services today (October 14).

The career-spanning set begins with recent single ‘Heaven Is Here’, with ‘Dance Fever’ songs ‘Free’, ‘King’ and more also aired.

Advertisement

The live album then finishes with renditions of huge hits ‘Shake It Out’ and ‘Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)’.

Listen to the whole thing below.

The North American leg of the ‘Dance Fever’ world tour will wrap up tonight (October 14) with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. From there, the tour will continue on to the UK and Europe in November, before heading to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023.

‘Dance Fever’, Florence + The Machine’s fifth studio album, was released in May 2022. It reached Number One on the UK album charts, marking the band’s fourth album to do so. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop”.

See the band’s remaining tour dates below.

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2023

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin

MARCH 2023

4 – RAC Arena, Perth

8 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

13 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

17 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

21 – Spark Arena, Auckland