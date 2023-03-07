Florence + The Machine tease cover of No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’ from ‘Yellowjackets’ season two

Florence + The Machine have teased a new cover version of No Doubt‘s ‘Just A Girl’ from Yellowjackets season two.

Taking to social media yesterday (March 6), frontwoman Florence Welch shared a brief video of herself looking through a rack of tour outfits backstage. The singer eventually finds a blue and yellow letterman jacket with the Yellowjackets logo emblazoned on the back.

Welch then puts the item on above her dress and turns to face the camera. “So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸,” she captioned the clip, which is soundtracked by a raucous rendition of No Doubt’s 1995 single ‘Just A Girl’.

A reply from the official Yellowjackets Instagram account reads: “We make one hell of a team.” Check out the post here:

‘Just A Girl’ appears on No Doubt’s third studio album ‘Tragic Kingdom’. The power anthem sees Gwen Stefani sing about how young women of the ’90s were treated differently to men.

An official synopsis for Yellowjackets describes the show as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama”, adding: “Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

“The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

The second season of Yellowjackets is set to premiere March 24 on streaming and on-demand for Showtime subscribers. It’ll introduce citizen detective Walter, played by Elijah Wood.

In a recent trailer, Wood’s character can be seen alongside Christina Ricci’s Misty. “Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” he says to her.

Series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, meanwhile, have also promised answers in Yellowjackets‘ forthcoming second season.